Child abuse cases shock south Punjab

Two child abuse cases have surfaced in Muzaffargarh and Layyah, exposing the vulnerability of children. In Muzaffargarh’s Jatoi tehsil, a madrasa teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old male student, while in Layyah’s Kot Sultan area, an 11-year-old girl was raped for six months and is now five months pregnant.

In Jatoi, under the jurisdiction of Bet Mir Hazar Khan police station, a madrasa teacher reportedly called his 11-year-old student into his room under the pretext of a massage and then subjected him to sexual assault. According to the police, fearing exposure, the teacher unlawfully confined the child inside the madrasa for five days. On the directives of District Police Officer Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan, the police registered a case and arrested the suspect. The accused is currently in police custody. In a separate incident, a minor girl from Riazabad, Layyah, was raped repeatedly over the course of six months by the son of a local tailor. The victim, who had gone to the suspect’s home for sewing lessons, was allegedly attacked when she was alone. The accused, identified as Rashid, filmed the act and used the footage to blackmail her into silence and further abuse. According to the girl’s father, her behavioural changes raised alarm. Upon questioning, she revealed the months-long ordeal. Medical tests later confirmed that the girl is five months pregnant. A case has been registered at Kot Sultan police station under the direction of DPO Layyah Ali Waseem. SHO Haroon Raza Randhawa confirmed that investigation teams have been formed to arrest the suspect. “We are working swiftly under DPO Waseem’s vision of speedy justice. The accused will be apprehended and prosecuted according to the law,” he said.