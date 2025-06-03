FBI lauds Rawalpindi police for ‘excellent’ probe in Swati murder case

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States on Monday appreciated the Rawalpindi Police for their ‘excellent’ investigation and prosecution to get the accused in the murder case of US national Wajiha Swati convicted.

A US delegation comprising FBI Legal Attaché Chris Watkins, Maxi Million Assistant Legal Attaché and Muhammad Naveed presented a letter of appreciation in this regard to City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani during a meeting here at the Police Lines Headquarters.

Chris Watkins said, the FBI appreciated CPO Hamdani and his team for the “excellent investigation” and follow-up of the case, resulting into strict punishment to the culprits in the American citizen Wajiha Swati’s murder case.

“CPO Hamdani and other Rawalpindi Police officers provided excellent security to the FBI teams during the hearing of the Wajiha Swati murder case, for which we are grateful,” he added.

The delegation thanked CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani on behalf of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Besides CPO Hamdani, the delegation also gave certificates of appreciation to police and prosecution officers for their investigation, prosecution, and security of the case.

The police officers who received the certificates included Inspector Sajjad-ul-Hassan, Inspector Aslam Shahzad, Sub-Inspector Shabbir Hussain, ASI Shahzad Ali, Head Constable Muhammad Rehan, and Constable Muhammad Zohaib.

The prosecution officers included Mian Imran Rahim, Deputy District Public Prosecutor, and Assistant District Public Prosecutors Iffat Sultana, Amina Ashraf, and Zeigham Abbas.

CPO Hamdani on the occasion said that the recognition of the services of Rawalpindi Police and Prosecution by the US authorities was a matter of pride.