PHC seeks KP govt response over non-disbursement of funds to LG reps

The Peshawar High Court on Monday sought a response from the provincial government regarding non-disbursement of development funds to local government representatives.

The hearing was conducted by a two-member bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad and Justice Farah Jamshed.

During the session, the court addressed the petition filed by local government representatives who claimed, they have not received any development funds despite being elected for nearly three years.

The petitioner’s counsel, Advocate Babar Khan Yousafzai, informed the court that the petitioners are chairmen from various tehsils.

He emphasized that despite the passage of three years since the local body elections, the government has failed to allocate any development funds to them.

He further stated that although the court had previously issued a notice to the government, no official response has been submitted so far.

Taking note of the matter, the court directed the provincial government to submit its response by the next hearing and adjourned the case until June 26.