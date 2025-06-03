Man poisons children, takes own life after failing to afford Eid clothes

In a heart-wrenching incident, a labourer in Rahim Yar Khan poisoned his three children before taking his own life after being unable to afford Eid clothes for them, the police said on Monday. According to the police, the incident occurred in Sardar Garh Basti Haji Pir area of Rukanpur village. The man, who worked as a tractor trolley driver, had been unemployed and distressed for several days, the police said. In a state of despair, they added, he gave poisonous pills to his two disabled sons and daughter, before ingesting them himself. The father and two children died, while the daughter is currently out of danger, Sheikh Zayed Hospital said in a statement, where the girl was under-treatment.