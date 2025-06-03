Public service triumphs over politics of hatred, says Azma on PP-52 win

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has congratulated the nation on the resounding victory of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the Sambrial by-election. She stated, “The people of Pakistan have completely rejected the politics of abuse, unrest, and chaos, and have endorsed Maryam Nawaz’s vision of public service.”

She added, “Even the supporters of Prisoner No. 804 in Sambrial were chanting, ‘We voted for PML-N,’ which is clear evidence of the collapse of PTI’s narrative.”

The Minister said that wherever PTI went in Sambrial, they were greeted with slogans of “Ghari Chor”. “The people now know who is genuinely serving the country and who is just busy blustering on social media.” These comments were made by Azma Bokhari during a press conference at DGPR.

She said, “The public has rejected the dishonest contractor woman and the politics based on theft and accusations.” She criticized a particular party for “crying foul” after every election loss. “First, they claim victory, and by afternoon, their ‘crying drama’ begins. It’s time they changed their script.”

She further added, “Under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, women have received strong representation, empowering Pakistani women further.”

Responding to PTI lawyers’ objections to the election, Azma Bokhari dismissed them as baseless, stating, “Salman Akram Raja called it a test case, so let me say that PML-N has passed this test in style with a lead of over 38,000 votes.” She praised the transparency of the Election Commission, saying, “All Form 45 and Form 47 documents were provided to all parties on time.”

Speaking about the DG Khan attack, the Minister commended the police’s timely action and noted that Maryam Nawaz has provided the forces with modern weapons and all necessary resources.

Regarding Eid-ul-Adha security arrangements, Azma Bokhari said, “Over 10,446 surveillance cameras have been activated across 230 cattle markets in Punjab to ensure a peaceful environment for the public.”

In conclusion, Azma Bokhari also congratulated the PPP on its vote bank, saying, “Hassan Murtaza worked hard and got the result of that effort.”

When asked about Moonis Elahi, she remarked, “I don’t wish to speak about such a lowly individual, but I do sympathize with his wife and daughters.”

She condemned the use of religion in politics, stating, “Using Quranic verses and religious cards for political purposes is a shameful and vile.