Third Harappa Int’l Conference inaugurated at COMSATS University

The Third Harappa International Conference, themed “Human Settlements in Transition: From Historic Roots to Future Visions in South Asia,” is currently underway at COMSATS University Islamabad. Organized by the Department of Architecture, the conference brings together leading scholars, urban planners, policymakers, and cultural experts from across South Asia and around the world.

The conference was inaugurated by Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs. In his address, Dr. Chaudhry highlighted the importance of drawing lessons from South Asia’s urban heritage to build inclusive and resilient cities. Dr. Chaudhry also emphasized the role of the conference in connecting the young student body of the Department of Architecture with their historical roots, encouraging students to actively contribute to initiatives aimed at national progress. He further expressed his resolve to take recommendations from such scholarly events into consideration for policymaking and relevant governing bodies.

Addressing the occasion, Rector COMSATS University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar, reiterated his commitment to enhancing academia’s role in preserving and promoting built heritage. Dr. Qamar said that we find ourselves at a critical junction where rapid industrialization, urbanization, and technological advancement are reshaping the very fabric of how and where we live. In this context, revisiting the lessons of the past becomes not just relevant but essential. He said that as our cities today continue to expand in unsustainable ways, we are seeing several critical issues like Environmental degradation, Inequitable access to public spaces, for which, we must shift towards visioning for tomorrow while being grounded in the wisdom of the past.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Dr. Noman Ahmed, Acting Vice Chancellor of NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, stressed the urgent need for inclusive, resilient, and context-sensitive planning to address South Asia’s rapidly evolving urban landscapes. A celebrated architect and urban planner, Dr. Ahmed is widely recognized for his contributions to the field.

This year’s conference features 31 presenters and session chairs, including national and international experts from countries such as Türkiye, Bangladesh, and Italy. This diverse participation enriches the dialogue on urban development, heritage preservation, and sustainable planning. The two day conference will continue in the Islamabad Campus of CUI till Saturday.