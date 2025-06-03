Rubina Khalid inaugurates BISP Tehsil office in Bhera

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid Monday inaugurated the BISP Tehsil Office in Bhera.

Secretary Information of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Nadeem Afzal Gondal Chan, was also present on the occasion, along with a large number of party leaders and deserving women from the area, said a news release.

Addressing the participants, Senator Rubina Khalid stated that the newly established office aims to provide registration and payment services to deserving women close to their doorsteps.

This initiative reflects BISP’s strong commitment to ensuring that every deserving woman receives assistance in a dignified and transparent manner-one of the programme’s top priorities.

Senator Rubina Khalid further emphasized that BISP is the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and the credit for implementing this programme goes to President Asif Ali Zardari.

She highlighted the unique aspect of BISP that recognizes the women as the head of the household.

Currently, 10 million families are benefiting from the programme, which is designed to bridge the gap between household income and essential expenses for low-income families.

She added that, under special instructions from President Asif Ali Zardari, financial support is being provided to deserving women in a transparent and respectful manner. Referring to Bibi Shaheed’s famous words, “Skill is your asset,” she noted that the Benazir Hunarmand Programme has been launched to provide technical training, helping families become self-reliant and contribute positively to the country’s economy.

Senator Rubina Khalid clarified that there is no fee for the BISP survey. To participate, individuals must bring their national identity card, children’s B-form, a recent electricity bill, and an active mobile number.

She also highlighted the Benazir Nashonuma Programme, which provides nutritious food and financial assistance to pregnant and lactating women and children under the age of two, aiming to prevent stunting.

Moreover, she mentioned that under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Programme, educational stipends are awarded to children who maintain at least 70% school attendance. Special incentives are given to girls to promote female education.

Chairperson BISP reminded everyone that all official messages are sent only from the number 8171. “Do not trust messages received from any other number or source,” she stressed.

She reiterated that corruption and irregularities will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and strict action will be taken on any such complaints.

Earlier, while addressing the ceremony, Nadeem Afzal Gondal Chan expressed his gratitude to Senator Rubina Khalid and the entire BISP team for inaugurating the Tehsil Office in Bhera, which will greatly benefit the local community.