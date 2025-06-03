AirSial begins int’l operations with Islamabad-Dubai flight: PAA

Pakistan’s aviation sector marked a milestone on Monday as AirSial launched its first international flight from Islamabad to Dubai, under the operational supervision of the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

Flight PF784, carrying 137 passengers, departed Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) at 1134 hours, according to a PAA press release.

The landmark event was celebrated with an official ceremony at the airport’s Business Class Check-in Zone 1, attended by key dignitaries, including Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif as the chief guest.

Also present were Defence Secretary Lt. Gen. Muhammad Ali HI (M), Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Director General Mr. Nadir Shafi Dar, Airport Manager Mr. Aftab Gilani, and AirSial CEO.