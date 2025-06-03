Ali Pervaiz participates in Baku energy week, meets Azeri president

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, participated in the Baku Energy Week in Azerbaijan, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening regional energy cooperation. On the sidelines of the event, the Minister held a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, where both sides discussed strategies to enhance bilateral energy collaboration, said a news release received here on Monday. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong resolve to deepen its energy partnership with Azerbaijan, highlighting the vital role of regional cooperation in advancing energy security and sustainable development. The meeting underscored mutual interest in exploring new avenues of collaboration, with a focus on energy diversification, trade, and investment opportunities within the evolving global energy landscape.