Pakistan proposes Rs4,083 billion national development budget for next fiscal year

Pakistan is planning to set a total national development budget of Rs4,083 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, according to official documents reviewed by Dawn News. This includes both federal and provincial allocations aimed at boosting infrastructure, energy, and social sector development.

The proposed federal development budget stands at Rs1,000 billion. In addition, Rs288 billion has been earmarked for investments by federal public sector enterprises, showing a clear focus on revitalizing national institutions and projects through direct funding.

At the provincial level, the development budget is proposed at Rs2,795 billion. Punjab is expected to receive the highest allocation among provinces, with Rs1,188 billion likely to be dedicated to new development schemes for the year ahead.

Meanwhile, Sindh’s development budget is proposed at Rs887 billion, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to get Rs440 billion. Balochistan’s share has been suggested at Rs280 billion, reflecting the government’s efforts to balance regional development.

Compared to the current fiscal year, the proposed development spending has increased significantly. The revised development budget for provinces in the ongoing year stands at Rs2,358 billion, up from the original allocation of Rs2,186 billion, showing the government’s growing emphasis on public development.

These allocations highlight Pakistan’s continued push toward economic growth through infrastructure and public service investment. Final budget figures are expected to be approved and announced during the federal budget presentation later this month.