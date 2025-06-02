Russia approves Afghan ambassador, Signaling Shift in Bilateral Relations

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia has officially approved Afghanistan’s nominee for ambassador to Moscow. This marks a potential turning point in relations between the two countries, particularly amid ongoing international hesitance to recognize the Taliban government.

According to Reuters, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that this decision would help strengthen political and economic ties between the two nations. Both countries are currently facing global sanctions, making improved cooperation more important than ever.

Earlier this year, in April, Russia took a major step by lifting a two-decade-old ban on the Taliban, which had previously labeled the group as a terrorist organization. This decision laid the groundwork for renewed diplomatic engagement and set the stage for the ambassadorial appointment.

Taliban’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi welcomed Russia’s move and expressed hope that it would open doors for broader cooperation in various fields. He stated that the approval could lead to a “new chapter” in Russia-Afghanistan relations.

Despite this progress, no country has yet formally recognized the Taliban government, which took power in August 2021 following the withdrawal of U.S.-led forces. However, some nations have started taking steps toward formal diplomatic contact without officially recognizing the regime.

China became the first country in 2023 to accept a Taliban-appointed ambassador. More recently, on May 30, Pakistan also upgraded its diplomatic representation in Kabul to ambassador level. In response, Afghanistan’s foreign ministry announced on May 31 that Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb would serve as its new ambassador to Islamabad.