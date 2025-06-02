Imran Khan refuses polygraph test for fourth time, police return empty-handed

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has once again refused to undergo a polygraph test. This marks the fourth time he has declined to cooperate with the Lahore police team investigating the May 9 cases. Despite arriving at Adiala Jail with forensic experts, the team left after waiting for nearly four hours without any progress.

According to Dawn News, the investigation team, led by DSP Asif Javed, included specialists from Punjab Forensic Science Agency. They aimed to conduct polygraph, photogrammetric, and voice matching tests, which Imran Khan once again declined to take. The refusal has slowed the pace of investigation significantly.

The Lahore police had previously tried three times to get the tests done, but Imran Khan did not cooperate. On May 26, during a hearing in the Anti-Terrorism Court, the prosecution submitted a report explaining that the investigation could not move forward until these tests were conducted. The court was told that the investigative officers were ready to cooperate with Khan, but he also needed to do the same for justice to be served.

Following these developments, the court ordered that the polygraph and photogrammetric tests must be conducted. It also instructed the police to submit a detailed report by June 9. This decision puts added pressure on the PTI founder, as further delay may lead to legal consequences.

It’s important to note that the Anti-Terrorism Court had already granted permission for the polygraph test on May 14. The request for scientific testing was made by the prosecution to verify Imran Khan’s statements regarding the violent incidents that occurred on May 9. However, Khan’s legal team, led by Barrister Salman Safdar, strongly opposed the request, terming it a tactic based on ill intent as it came nearly two years after the incident.

The continued refusal by Imran Khan to undergo these tests has added tension to an already sensitive case. With the court now stepping in, all eyes are on whether the authorities will be able to carry out the ordered tests before the next hearing.