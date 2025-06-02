“I’m a real-life love guru too,” says Humayun Saeed during film promotion

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed recently revealed that he is not only playing a love guru in his new romantic comedy film Love Guru, but also gives love advice in real life. The actor made this fun confession during an interview alongside co-star Mahira Khan on ARY Podcast hosted by Waseem Badami.

When asked why the duo is working together after ten years, Humayun clarified that he had offered Mahira several film roles in the past. However, she kept turning them down. He said he had approached her for films like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and London Nahi Jaunga, but she refused each time.

Mahira confirmed his statement, explaining that she isn’t a fan of commercial, masala-filled comedy films. This made her hesitant to accept roles in those kinds of projects despite being offered major opportunities.

Speaking about the Pakistani film industry, Humayun said that producing a film is a massive investment. Most filmmakers wait for someone else’s film to do well before starting their own. This mindset, he explained, is a key reason behind the slow growth of local cinema.

Waseem Badami also asked Humayun what makes someone a “love guru.” In response, the actor said that a love guru is someone who advises others on when and how to fall in love—a concept also explored in the film. He added that he enjoys giving love advice and believes love can happen at any age—but with one person at a time.

Talking about Love Guru, Humayun described it as a romance-heavy comedy, packed with fun and catchy songs. He believes the film will especially appeal to female audiences. Interestingly, he admitted that he never finished watching Humsafar, Mahira’s most famous drama, and has only completed one drama of his own—Dillagi.