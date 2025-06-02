Kristen Bell and Adam Brody return as netflix sets release date for ‘nobody wants this’ season 2

Netflix has officially confirmed that Season 2 of the popular romantic comedy Nobody Wants This will premiere worldwide on October 23, 2025. The news was announced during a special Emmys FYC event celebrating the success of the show’s debut season.

The series, inspired by the real-life experiences of creator Erin Foster, follows the unusual love story between Joanne (Kristen Bell), an outspoken podcaster, and Noah (Adam Brody), a non-traditional rabbi. Season 1 ended with emotional tension as Joanne admitted she wasn’t ready to convert to Judaism, leaving viewers uncertain about the couple’s future.

Excitingly, the original cast will return for the second season, now joined by Leighton Meester, who plays Abby—Joanne’s childhood rival and an Instagram-famous mom. New faces Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, and Arian Moayed will also take on key roles in upcoming episodes.

Netflix renewed the show soon after its September 2024 release, responding to strong audience support. In an interview, Erin Foster called the success a “career highlight,” praising the dedication of the cast, crew, and producers in shaping her vision into a heartfelt and relatable story.

The show’s popularity continues to grow, largely due to the strong on-screen chemistry between Bell and Brody. Erin Foster returns as executive producer alongside her sister Sara Foster. This season, Nora Silver joins the production team, while Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan will return as showrunners.

With more twists, humor, and emotional depth expected, fans are eagerly awaiting what’s next for Joanne and Noah in this offbeat love story that blends modern romance with meaningful life questions.