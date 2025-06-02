Noman Ijaz faces backlash for comparing sacrificial animal prices to iPhones

As Eid ul-Adha approaches, skyrocketing prices of sacrificial animals have sparked frustration across Pakistan. Among those expressing concern is veteran actor Noman Ijaz, but his recent social media post has drawn strong backlash from users.

On Instagram, Ijaz shared a story saying, “People think iPhones are expensive, but when you go to buy a sacrificial animal, the sellers are asking for property papers.” While the comment was likely made in jest, many found it insensitive.

Several social media users criticized the actor’s comparison. One user sarcastically wrote, “If you shop according to your means, you won’t face this issue.” Another added, “If you can’t afford it, don’t perform the sacrifice.”

Moreover, a user pointed out the contradiction, saying, “People have no issue buying the most expensive things, but when it comes to a sacrificial animal, they suddenly start complaining about prices.” Earlier, actor Bilal Qureshi also commented on the rising prices. He criticized the trend of purchasing animals just for show, stating, “We won’t learn until we stop treating sacrifice as a display of wealth.”

This incident highlights a broader conversation on social media, where many are debating the balance between religious obligation, affordability, and societal expectations during Eid ul-Adha.