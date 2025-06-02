HSY defends Fawad, Mahira, and Hania: “true Pakistanis ready to die for their country”

Renowned fashion designer and actor Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) has come forward to defend Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hania Aamir amid criticism for not speaking strongly against India. During a recent interview, HSY shared that he knows all three stars personally and considers them loyal Pakistanis who are always ready to stand for their country.

Addressing public backlash, HSY acknowledged that people expected a stronger response from the actors during recent tensions between Pakistan and India. However, he explained that the actors did express their stance in their own way, even if it didn’t fully meet the public’s expectations.

He emphasized that since all three are major figures in the film industry, people naturally had high hopes for their reactions. Unfortunately, some fans felt that the actors’ statements lacked the intensity they were looking for, especially in times of national conflict.

HSY clarified that although the stars didn’t use harsh words against India, they did condemn the events, including the May 7 attacks on Pakistan and the April 22 incident in occupied Kashmir. Still, critics believed their words weren’t strong enough to counter India’s narrative.

Despite the criticism, HSY stood by his fellow celebrities. He described Fawad Khan as a deeply patriotic individual who generally avoids the spotlight. He praised Mahira Khan for being passionate about her country and said she would not hesitate to sacrifice for it.

Regarding Hania Aamir, HSY noted that while she is relatively new to the industry, she is equally sincere and patriotic. He added that she is a close friend and has always shown her love for Pakistan. In conclusion, he urged the public to trust their intentions and understand that patriotism comes in many forms.