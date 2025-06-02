Federal government declares four public holidays for Eid ul-Adha

Islamabad — The federal government has officially announced public holidays for Eid al-Adha. This decision aims to allow citizens to celebrate the important festival with their families and loved ones. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the summary for Eid al-Adha holidays. This marks the start of a festive period across the country.

The notification states that there will be four public holidays declared for Eid al-Adha. These holidays will give people time to observe religious rituals and enjoy the celebrations without work-related concerns.

Secretary Cabinet Kamran Ali Afzal has formally released the holiday notification. This official step ensures that all government departments and offices will observe the Eid break.

These public holidays are expected to boost social and family gatherings during Eid. Moreover, the government encourages everyone to celebrate safely and respectfully.

In summary, the government’s decision highlights its commitment to honoring cultural and religious traditions while providing citizens a chance to relax and rejoice during this special time.