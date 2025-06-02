More and more Gen Z individuals are turning to ChatGPT and other AI chatbots for emotional support, viewing them as cheap and always-available alternatives to traditional therapy. Many young users say they find comfort in the non-judgmental tone and constant availability of AI platforms.

They also highlight how affordable AI therapy is, especially when compared to licensed therapists. Some even claim that chatting with AI has helped them more than years of professional counseling. However, mental health experts are warning against depending too much on artificial intelligence.

Therapists explain that while AI can offer basic emotional support, it still lacks the clinical judgment, human intuition, and deep understanding that trained professionals bring. AI might give comforting responses, but it cannot detect serious mental health issues the way a therapist can.

Moreover, there have been recent cases where AI chatbots gave harmful or unsafe advice, especially to younger users. This has raised alarms among professionals who worry that users may follow advice that isn’t medically or emotionally safe.

Mental health organizations, including the American Psychological Association, strongly advise that AI tools should support, not replace, real therapy. They encourage developers to involve mental health experts to make AI platforms safer and more responsible for users.

In conclusion, while AI can fill gaps for those who can’t afford traditional therapy, experts stress the importance of not treating it as a full replacement. Emotional care still requires a human touch.