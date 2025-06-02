Tragic in Rahim Yar Khan: father poisons children, ends life after failing to buy Eid clothes

In a heartbreaking incident from Rahim Yar Khan, a man poisoned his three children and took his own life after being unable to afford Eid clothes, police confirmed on Monday. The tragedy unfolded in Sardar Garh Basti Haji Pir of Rukanpur village.

According to officials, the man worked as a tractor trolley driver but had been unemployed for several days. Struggling with poverty and emotional distress, he gave poisonous pills to his two disabled sons and daughter before consuming them himself.

Sadly, the father and two children passed away, while the young daughter survived and is now out of danger, as per a statement from Sheikh Zayed Hospital where she is receiving treatment. Police say the man had been visibly depressed in the days leading up to the incident.

This devastating case has once again brought attention to the growing financial stress many families are facing, especially during festive times like Eid. Local authorities are investigating the full details and have assured support to the surviving child.

Earlier this year, a similar tragedy occurred in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a man killed his four children before taking his life due to family and financial troubles. These back-to-back incidents point to the urgent need for mental health support and welfare assistance for struggling families.

Such heart-wrenching stories serve as a reminder that many individuals are silently battling poverty and hopelessness. Social welfare programs and mental health awareness are crucial to prevent more lives from being lost in such painful ways.