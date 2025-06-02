Star-studded premiere of horror film ‘Deemak’ lights up Karachi

The much-anticipated black horror film ‘Deemak’, starring Faysal Quraishi and Sonya Hussyn, premiered in Karachi last night with a glamorous red carpet event attended by top celebrities. The premiere took place at Neuplex Cinemas, attracting a large crowd of fans and showbiz personalities.

The audience responded warmly, praising the film’s gripping storyline and intense horror sequences. Viewers appreciated the performances of Faysal Quraishi, Sonya Hussyn, Samina Peerzada, Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, and Saman Ansari, calling the acting powerful and emotionally deep.

Many attendees especially admired the way the horror elements were handled, noting that the terrifying scenes were crafted with great skill and cinematic excellence. The strong visuals and suspenseful atmosphere impressed both horror lovers and casual viewers.

Produced by Mandviwalla Entertainment in collaboration with Geo Films, ‘Deemak’ features a mega cast and is directed by Rafay Rashdi, with Syed Murad Ali as the executive producer. The film promises to bring something fresh and darkly thrilling to Pakistani cinema.

According to the filmmakers, ‘Deemak’ will be released nationwide on Eid ul Adha. While the trailer has already created excitement, it keeps the full plot under wraps — hinting at Samina Peerzada playing a crucial, possibly sinister, role.

With high expectations and early praise, ‘Deemak’ is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Eid releases, blending star power with spine-chilling storytelling. Fans are now eagerly waiting to experience the full thrill in cinemas.