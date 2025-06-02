Muneeb Butt’s sacrificial camel runs away after kids throw stones at it

Actor Muneeb Butt faced an unexpected situation ahead of Eid ul Adha when the camel he bought for sacrifice ran away, creating a buzz on social media. The actor himself shared the runaway camel’s video on his Instagram story, leaving fans both amused and concerned.

Muneeb explained that the incident happened a day earlier and revealed the reason behind the camel’s escape. According to CCTV footage, some neighborhood children threw stones at the animal, causing it to panic and flee.

Addressing the situation in his story, Muneeb urged parents to educate their children about treating sacrificial animals with kindness and respect. He stressed that Eid ul Adha is not just about sacrifice but also about compassion. Adding to the viral moment, his sister-in-law and actress Minal Khan also shared the video. She humorously captioned it, saying that “Muneeb and Aiman’s camel has gone viral.” The clip gained quick attention across Instagram and other platforms.

Interestingly, just three days earlier, Muneeb had uploaded a YouTube vlog showing the camel’s purchase from a local cattle market. In the video, he also discussed the rising prices of animals this year, making the situation even more ironic.

Although the actor confirmed when the camel went missing, he did not mention whether it was found or not. Fans are now waiting for an update — and hoping the camel makes its way back safely.