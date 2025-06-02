Italy’s mount Etna erupts, sparks panic among tourists and prompts aviation warning

Italy’s Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupted dramatically early morning on June 2, sending thick clouds of ash into the sky and tourists running in panic. The eruption began overnight and quickly turned into a powerful display of lava bursts and ash clouds, known as a Strombolian eruption.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) confirmed that the eruption was preceded by a series of tremors around 10:00 PM local time on Sunday. The strongest seismic movement occurred nearly three hours later, about 2.8 kilometers below the crater, signaling a major volcanic event.

Videos shared on social media show frightened tourists hurrying down the mountainside as ash and smoke filled the air. By mid-morning, INGV reported that the eruptions had become almost continuous, with increasing volcanic tremors and stronger lava explosions.

Thermal cameras from the Ethneo Observatory showed pyroclastic material — hot rock and ash — sliding down the volcano. Fortunately, the lava flow had not reached the Valley of the Lion, a natural barrier surrounding the crater. However, the situation remains closely watched.

Due to the ash cloud, the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre in Toulouse issued a “code red” alert for aviation — its highest warning level. This was later downgraded to orange, as the ash, mostly made of water vapor and sulfur dioxide, moved southwest.

Light ashfall was reported in the Piano Vetore area near the volcano, but thankfully, there were no reports of injuries or property damage. Officials have urged the public to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel near Mount Etna, as volcanic activity is still ongoing.