Rights without action: Sindh’s home-based women workers still await protection

Despite 2018 law, poor implementation continues to deprive women workers of legal safeguards

Despite the passage of the Sindh Home-Based Workers Act in 2018, home-based women workers in the province continue to be denied their rights due to weak enforcement. A recent consultation meeting in Sukkur highlighted the ongoing neglect, urging urgent implementation of the law’s protections.

The meeting was jointly organised by the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and Bhittai Social Watch and Advocacy (BSWA). Participants pointed out key gaps in enforcement and called on relevant authorities to turn legal promises into real change for thousands of women working in informal sectors.

Many of these women earn livelihoods through embroidery, crafting colourful rilli quilts, and weaving items from date leaves and wheat straw. Abdullah Dayo, Program Advisor at Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES), said, “This Act is a landmark in South Asia. Now, we must act to ensure women benefit from it in reality.”

Adding to the discussion, Additional Inspector General Shahla Qureshi stressed the need to integrate gender protection with stronger coordination between police, anti-gender-based violence services, and support organisations. She also highlighted the importance of timely access to survivor support without delays.

Officials also discussed the role of Anti-Rape Crisis Cells (ARCCs) and Gender Desks, which aim to help women workers who face abuse or discrimination. They recommended better coordination between the police, SHRC, and civil society groups for a stronger, survivor-centered approach.