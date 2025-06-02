Microsoft takes final step toward Russia exit as bankruptcy looms

US tech giant signals complete withdrawal amid rising Kremlin pressure on foreign firms

Microsoft has moved closer to a full exit from Russia as its key Russian unit, Microsoft Rus LLC, filed for bankruptcy, according to a recent disclosure on Russia’s Fedresurs registry. This signals the final chapter in Microsoft’s gradual withdrawal, which began after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that followed.

Since halting new sales in Russia in early 2022, Microsoft had been scaling back its operations. By mid-2022, most of its business in the country had already shut down, though essential services continued. Now, with the bankruptcy filing, the company appears to be cutting its last major link to the Russian market.

The move comes shortly after President Vladimir Putin urged Russian institutions to replace foreign tech platforms like Microsoft and Zoom with local alternatives. This is part of a broader push for digital independence, which aims to reduce reliance on Western software and technology companies.

While Microsoft has not publicly commented on the bankruptcy, the future of its other Russian subsidiaries—Microsoft Development Centre Rus, Microsoft Mobile Rus, and Microsoft Payments Rus—remains uncertain. However, the shutdown of Microsoft Rus LLC indicates that a complete departure may be underway.

Analysts see this as more than just a business decision—it reflects growing tensions between Western tech firms and Moscow. With Russian authorities pushing out global companies, the gap between international platforms and the Russian digital market continues to widen.

As Microsoft’s exit nears completion, it marks the end of an era where US tech giants played a major role in Russia’s digital ecosystem. Now, with increasing state pressure, local tech providers are being positioned to fill that space.