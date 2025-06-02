Pakistan sends two delegations abroad to counter India’s war narrative

The Foreign Office confirmed on Monday that Pakistan has deployed two high-level delegations to counter India’s recent aggressive posturing. These teams aim to present Pakistan’s stance on regional tensions and highlight Islamabad’s commitment to peace and diplomacy. The move follows rising border tensions and recent Indian accusations which Pakistan has dismissed as baseless propaganda.

The first delegation has already arrived in New York and includes senior politicians, former foreign ministers, ambassadors, and federal ministers. Key members are Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Hina Rabbani Khar, Sherry Rehman, and Jalil Abbas Jilani. Their schedule includes meetings with the UN Secretary-General, Security Council envoys, and OIC representatives, as well as a visit to Washington DC, London, and Brussels.

According to the FO, the second delegation is led by Syed Tariq Fatemi and will begin its diplomatic mission in Moscow today. Both groups will emphasize Pakistan’s restrained and responsible response to India’s recent “reckless actions.” The delegations will also call for a return to dialogue and diplomacy instead of confrontation and aggression.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the New York visit has a strategic purpose, not just symbolic photo-ops. She stressed Pakistan’s commitment to international law, peace, and regional stability. She added that Bilawal Bhutto has already presented Pakistan’s position on water disputes, Kashmir, and violations of international law.

The delegations will also urge the international community to help resume the Indus Waters Treaty’s full implementation. They plan to engage with think tanks, diaspora groups, lawmakers, and media outlets to counter what Rehman called India’s “fabricated terrorism narrative.” Pakistan, she added, will not allow propaganda to replace truth.