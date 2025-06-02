Three earthquakes in a day shake Karachi, residents grow anxious

Karachi experienced its third earthquake within 24 hours on Monday, sparking growing concern among residents. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), all three tremors were of low intensity but occurred close together, making the situation unusual for the port city.

The most recent quake struck at 11:04am near Quaidabad, registering a magnitude of 3.2. It originated from a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, making the tremor more noticeable on the surface. The coordinates were recorded at latitude 24.85 North and longitude 67.23 East.

Earlier in the day, at 10:29am, a similar quake hit the same area, also measuring 3.2 magnitude at a depth of 10km. Residents in several neighborhoods reported light shaking, though no panic or injuries were reported. Many took to social media to express concern and confusion over the back-to-back tremors.

The third and earliest tremor was recorded at 1:06am near Gaddap Town, measuring 3.2 magnitude with a depth of 12 kilometers. While the magnitude was modest, the frequency of the quakes has caught the attention of locals and authorities alike.

Fortunately, there have been no casualties or property damage reported so far from any of the three earthquakes. However, the back-to-back nature of these tremors has prompted residents to question the stability of the region and seek more information from local authorities and seismologists.