Sacrificial animal prices surge up to 70% ahead of Eidul Adha, leaving buyers struggling

As Eidul Adha draws near, prices of sacrificial animals have soared by 50 to 70% in major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. Buyers are expressing frustration as even small animals now cost double compared to last year, with little to no government regulation in place to control pricing.

Last year, a small heifer could be bought for under Rs100,000. This year, even low-weight ones are being sold for over Rs200,000. Middle-income families are finding it increasingly difficult to participate in this religious tradition due to rising costs.

Traders blame the price hike on rising expenses for animal feed, transportation, and market logistics. They say they also face added costs such as fuel, local taxes, lighting, and security at animal markets. These costs, combined with trader profit margins, are pushing prices beyond the reach of average consumers.

Medium-sized goats, which were once priced between Rs30,000 and Rs35,000, are now selling for Rs50,000 to Rs60,000. Larger or premium goats are priced as high as Rs300,000, depending on breed and build. Similarly, rams and sheep now cost between Rs40,000 and Rs200,000 or more.

High-end buyers are purchasing luxury animals for Rs1.2 million to Rs2 million, while premium heifers range from Rs400,000 to Rs1 million. Camel prices have also jumped, with increasing demand over the past two years. Camels transported from Sindh are now starting at Rs300,000.

As the Eid deadline approaches, both buyers and sellers hope for some form of intervention or relief. However, without official price monitoring or regulation, many fear the tradition may become unaffordable for a large portion of the population.