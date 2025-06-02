US senators warn after Europe trip: “Putin is preparing for more war” in Ukraine

After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron, two senior U.S. senators warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning a major new offensive in Ukraine. Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal said their visits to Kyiv and Paris revealed mounting evidence that Putin is stalling peace talks while preparing for more war.

Speaking to reporters in Paris, the senators said the next two weeks could be critical for Ukraine’s future. They emphasized the urgency of passing a sweeping sanctions bill aimed at crippling Russia’s war economy. The proposed legislation would impose 500% tariffs on nations still buying Russian oil, gas, and uranium — targeting key trade partners like China and India.

Blumenthal described standing at mass graves in Bucha and witnessing the devastation caused by Russian forces. He called the sanctions “bone-crushing” and said the time to act is now. Graham added that they saw credible signs of a summer or early fall invasion being prepared by Russia. “Putin is not negotiating peace,” he said. “He’s buying time to launch a new attack.”

While peace talks are set to resume in Istanbul, both senators expressed doubt about Russia’s sincerity. They believe Moscow is deliberately delaying any meaningful progress while strengthening its military position. Blumenthal warned that if Putin isn’t stopped in Ukraine, it could force NATO into direct conflict down the line.

Meanwhile, bipartisan support for Ukraine remains strong in the Senate, with nearly equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats backing the sanctions bill. After their meeting with Macron, both senators said they were encouraged by Europe’s unity and moral clarity. Macron, they noted, is now “100% aligned” with the U.S. position on the war.

Looking ahead, the senators said the situation demands immediate action from Washington. They hope their firsthand accounts will influence lawmakers — including former President Trump, who has yet to endorse the sanctions. “Putin is playing for time,” Graham said. “If we don’t act fast, he will take more ground — and the cost will be higher for everyone.”