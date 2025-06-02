Ukraine destroys over 40 Russian warplanes in bold drone strike deep inside Russia

In a dramatic escalation of the war, Ukraine destroyed more than 40 Russian military aircraft in a drone strike deep inside Russian territory. According to a Ukrainian security official, the attack targeted bombers stationed at multiple airfields, including the Belaya air base in the Irkutsk region, over 4,000 kilometers from Ukraine. The official said the operation took over 18 months to prepare and was personally overseen by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The drones used in the attack were transported inside truck containers and launched from within Russian territory, making the strike even more surprising. Local Russian officials confirmed drone activity in the Irkutsk, Ryazan, and Murmansk regions but provided no additional details. This is the first time a Ukrainian drone has been seen in Irkutsk, according to local Governor Igor Kobzev.

At the same time, Russia launched its largest drone assault on Ukraine since the war began in 2022. Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia used 472 drones and seven missiles in a massive wave of attacks. One of these strikes hit a Ukrainian army training unit, killing at least 12 soldiers and injuring more than 60 others. The strike happened far from the front line, where Ukrainian forces usually avoid large gatherings to minimize drone detection.

In response to the deadly attack, Ukrainian commander Mykhailo Drapatyi resigned on Sunday. He had played a key role in Ukraine’s earlier gains in the east and was respected for his leadership. The Ukrainian military continues to face heavy drone surveillance across the front line, making operations and troop movement increasingly risky.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is preparing to send a delegation to Istanbul for a new round of direct peace talks with Russia. President Zelenskyy confirmed that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will lead the talks, saying Ukraine is doing everything it can to protect its independence and people. However, Kyiv has urged Moscow to provide a promised memorandum outlining its peace terms before the meeting.

Elsewhere, Russia claimed control of the village of Oleksiivka in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region, forcing authorities to order more evacuations. Ukraine’s top military chief warned that Russian forces are also pushing hard in Donetsk, focusing on Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Lyman, alongside continued pressure on the northern border.