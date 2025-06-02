Ronald Fenty passes away

Rihanna is mourning the death of her father, Ronald Fenty, who has passed away. The singer, who is currently expecting her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky, shared no public statement immediately.

According to TMZ, Ronald Fenty and Rihanna’s relationship has seen many ups and downs over the years. Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was born to Ronald and Monica Braithwaite in February 1988 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The couple raised singer, along with her brothers Rorrey and Rajad, in a modest bungalow on a street now known as Rihanna Drive.

Robyn’s parents separated when she was still very young and officially divorced in 2002 when the singer was just 14. Despite the split, Ronald Fenty remained a part of Rihanna’s life, though their relationship was often complicated.

Remembering Ronald Fenty

After the Barbadian singer was assaulted by her then-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009, Ronald reportedly gave interviews about the incident without her permission.

The pop star later called the situation “really strange” in an interview, expressing her discomfort with her father’s actions.

Still, Robyn said in a later interview with Oprah that she had “repaired” her bond with her father. However, more tension followed in 2019 when she filed a lawsuit against him.

She accused Ronald Fenty of using her name to make money, claiming he created a company called Fenty Entertainment and pretended to be her manager. The case was eventually dropped in 2021.

Rihanna, now a mother of two young sons, Rza and Riot, has not yet commented on her father’s passing publicly. Fans around the world are sending love and support to Rihanna and her family during this difficult time.

Ronald Fenty leaves behind his children, including Rihanna, and a complicated but meaningful legacy in the pop star’s life. Rihanna has always been open about her personal struggles and this loss will likely be deeply felt.