Lady Gaga joined by Jenna for ‘Wednesday’ performance

Lady Gaga left everyone surprised with her electrifying performance. The actress and singer set for her role in the second season of Wednesday, attended Netflix’s Tudum 2025 live event.

The video shared on X showcased Gaga showing off her Wednesday dance moves.

Gaga, who performed the Abracadabra and Zombieboy on stage, was joined by performers dressed like Wednesday Addams.

However, Jenna Ortega, who originally plays Wednesday Addams in the series, also made a cameo during Gaga’s performance.

It is worth mentioning that this comes as Gaga was announced to play Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore teacher, in the series.

Notably, the first two minutes of season two were unveiled at the event.

Fans and followers expressed excitement on X with one stating, “this feels like the super bowl halloween special omg.”

“Jenna ortega not dancing is a crime,” another added. The third user noted, “Omg amazing. I wish Bloody Mary had more of a moment though.”

The second season of Wednesday is set to premiere on Netflix on August 6, 2025.