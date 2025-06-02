Gulsim leaves fans awestruck with swoon-worthy clicks

Turkish actress Gülsim Ali, best known for her role in the historical drama series Dirili?: Ertu?rul, has once again captivated fans with her stunning new photographs on Instagram.

The actress, who enjoys significant popularity in countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh, shared a fresh set of images in which she is seen donning a vibrant green outfit. In the photos, Gülsim beams with joy as she strikes expressive poses to leave her fans mesmerised.

The images attracted a flood of comments and reactions from fans, many of whom showered the star with compliments and heart emoticons.

Due to her unwavering commitment to her profession, she has amassed over two million followers on her Instagram handle.