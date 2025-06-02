Faysal Quraishi shines in complex role in ‘Behroopia’

Faysal Quraishi, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated and versatile actors, has once again proven his mettle in the drama Behroopia.

Known for his commanding screen presence and powerful acting, Faysal has starred in numerous hit serials over the years, including Meri Zaat Zarra e Benishan, Qaid e Tanhai, Bashar Momin and Muqaddar.

Currently, while his performances in Raaja Rani and Behroopia are both being lauded, it’s Behroopia that’s capturing the most attention. In the drama, Faysal portrays Mikael-a character with multiple layers and shifting personalities. From a childlike innocence to a boisterous Punjabi alter ego, he transitions seamlessly between personas, keeping viewers glued to their screens.

Fans and critics alike are showering Faysal with praise for his nuanced performance. One fan gushed, “He is acting like our legend Waheed Murad. His body language and tone remind me of Waheed Murad.” Another shared, “I’m amazed! His Punjabi persona was outstanding. Faysal’s performance was spectacular-he deserves an award for it.” One viewer noted, “Without Faysal Quraishi, this drama would have fallen flat. It’s a very challenging role and his performance is what ties it all together.”

The buzz around Behroopia highlights Faysal’s incredible range and skill. Many viewers believe that no one else could have done justice to Mikael’s complex character, calling him “a legend,” “a real king,” and “the most versatile actor in Pakistan.” Faysal’s ability to inhabit different personas and bring authenticity to each is what continues to set him apart as one of the finest actors in the industry.