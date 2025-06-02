‘Sada Ashna’ takes social media by storm

The highly anticipated rom-com Love Guru is set to hit cinemas this Eid ul Adha, reuniting Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed on screen after a decade since their popular film Bin Roye. Adding to the excitement, the film’s wedding song, Sada Ashna, has just been released and is already making waves on social media. Featuring a colourful Pashto melody, Sada Ashna brings an energetic, culturally rich vibe to the film’s soundtrack. Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed, joined by co-star Ahmed Ali Butt, are seen performing traditional Pashtun dance moves in the song, with Mahira looking radiant as a Pashtun bride. The track’s catchy beat and the cast’s vibrant dance performances have quickly captured the hearts of fans. Mahira’s traditional look in the song even reminded fans of her real-life wedding celebrations. One fan wrote, “It looked like Mahira Khan was wearing her own Mehendi look which is wholesome.”