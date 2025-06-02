Zardari hosts reception for Pakistan, Bangladesh cricket teams

President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan intends to forge strong bilateral relations with Bangladesh in all areas including commerce, trade, sports, culture and people-to-people ties.

Speaking at a reception hosted to Bangladesh and Pakistan Men’s cricket teams at the Governor’s House here on Sunday, he said the Pakistan government is trying to work together to build a stronger relationship, adding that it cannot happen overnight but we need to keep investing in people and come up with solutions to take our relations to new heights.

The Bangladesh cricket team is in Pakistan to play a three-match T20I series and is due to play the third and last T20I on Sunday night. Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Muhammad Iqbal Hussain, BCB cricket Operations Head Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, Advisor to Chairman PCB Amir Mir, team officials, and members of Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket teams were present.

President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan businessmen wish to collaborate with Bangladeshi businesses, adding that the Pakistani government is also interested in working with the Bangladeshi government in the long run. “We have a bright future as two nations”, the President remarked.

President Zardari eulogized the rich history of Bangladesh and its people, adding that the Bengali nation is one of the oldest and richest nation in the region and has a proud history. He also recognized the progress made by Bangladesh over the past 50 years, adding Bangladesh is a success story in the world both financially as well as in human resource capital and everybody knows. “Allah has given you strength financially and in the form of manpower,” he added.

President Zardari said Bangladesh was destined to progress and prosper vis a vis exports business and Pakistan will contribute as much as it can. Reminiscing on the shared history and pangs of separation as brothers when the two brothers parted ways in 1971, President Zardari said the younger generation was not aware of the pain we had gone through as the older generation, adding that we had broken each other’s hearts in the past and there was a need to mend the hearts today, emphasizing the need for reconciliation and mutual understanding-a message that resonated deeply in his address.

Recognizing transformative power of cricket as a sport which helps in uniting people throughout the world, he said “I am happy to host you all in Pakistan, in Lahore. And I hope that there will be many such trips”.

President Zardari also expressed the desire to visit Bangladesh, adding that he had not been to Dhaka for a long time. He fondly recalled his student days at the Pitaro Cadet College and the lasting friendships he made during those days, adding that he was in close contact with Bangladeshi college friends even today.

President Zardari reassured the Bangladesh envoy to Pakistan of his full support in furthering the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

The President hailed the Bangladesh tigers for their immense talent and wished them a great future. He also lavished on the young Pakistan team and expressed the hope it will do well on the international front. “The world is young, you are young and it’s your time. We’ve seen our time, this is your time. All of you are going to see the future and I bless you and I hope that you’ll have an eventful good future,” President Zardari maintained.

President Asid Zardari alos had group photos with both the teams while he gave away mementos to the officials of the visiting Bangladesh team.

President Asif Ali Zardari was also presented a memento by Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi.