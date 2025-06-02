Unfinished Fight

No child stands at an altar by choice. Last week, Pakistan made a crucial move to end a national disgrace by signing the Islamabad Capital Territory Child Marriage Restraint Act, setting 18 as the legal minimum age for girls to wed. Ideally, this should have been a moment of shared national pride, but as is the norm in our part of the world, President Asif Ali Zardari’s principled position has been met with a furious backlash.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has declared this law an affront to Islam, rallying protests to defend what he terms “legitimate unions.” The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) echoes this, protesting clauses that criminalize the consummation of underage marriages as statutory rape. Such responses not only disregard Pakistan’s constitutional obligations to protect minors, but they also reflect a broader unwillingness to reconcile faith with evidence-based policy.

We’ve said this once and we’ll say this again: child marriage is a cultural curse. Nothing more nothing else. It is an abominable predatory practice perpetuated by poverty, ignorance, and patriarchal control. Had it not been so, Unicef would not have highlighted a disturbing link between extreme weather events and increased child marriages, as desperate families resort to reducing “feeding costs” in the face of climate catastrophe.

As for Islamic injunctions, the fact that the global Muslim world has long debunked this fallacy, with many decisively outlawing child marriage, leaves no credible ground for the religious elite. Are Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Indonesia, Morocco, Turkey, and Bangladesh “anti-Islamic” for protecting their daughters?

The facts in Pakistan are chillingly clear. One in five girls is still forced into marriage before their 18th birthday; sentenced to illiteracy, chronic ill-health, and systemic violence.

Girls married young are twice as likely to face domestic abuse, significantly more likely to die in childbirth, and their infants suffer higher mortality rates. With over 19,000 Pakistani girls thrust into such premature unions annually, these statistics represent a devastating haemorrhage of human potential.

These men show a similar disregard for the impending demographic and economic catastrophe or they could have realised how terrifying the prospects of every child bride becoming an early mother are for a country like Pakistan, with over 240 million people today and a projected surge past 380 million by 2050.

Those obstructing this crucial law are fighting for every girl’s right to education, dignity, and a future of her choosing. Fundamentally, they are fighting Pakistan’s Constitution, which pledges to protect its children, not permit their sacrifice.

The time for appeasing clerical outrage is over. Every provincial assembly, most critically Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must follow Islamabad’s lead. Not because international bodies demand it, but because our daughters deserve it. You cannot claim piety while justifying the sexual abuse of minors. *