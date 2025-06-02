The Neocolonial Logics

Edward Said’s assertion that colonialism was primarily the product of an imperialistic mindset coupled with a capitalistic desire for profit has been a continuous and unending process that has now adapted to the new realities of the 21st century. The new model begins with a conflict that escalates into war, which is then followed by aid, reconstruction, and rehabilitation. This process costs the warring nation more than it can endure, leading them to incur debt under the terms and conditions imposed by the lending nations. The strategy has been highlighted by Hanif Mohammad in his novel Red Birds, where first the Middle Eastern territory is bombarded, and the people are relocated to camps where food is dropped from the same planes that dropped the bombs-perhaps to maintain a public image or to demonstrate the might of the overpowering nations. It would not be impertinent to surmise that all the wars are fought by poorer nations while richer nations enjoy prosperity and peace. Former colonialism has left fluid borders and disputed territories that cannot be resolved through frequent wars. The warring nations become poorer through this process; to survive or support ongoing wars, they have to sell their men and materials as raw materials, which developed nations then resell at a much higher price.

Another offshoot of wars is human displacement, which further exacerbates misery and poverty, as people with meager resources sink further into despair. Their small businesses shut down, and they must be reterritorialized in makeshift camps where life loses all its charms and is reduced to mere drudgery.

Human civilizations were established to eliminate wars and allow people to enjoy their lives. The establishment of the United Nations and various other institutions was designed to prevent wars, popularizing the norm of conflict resolution through dialogue. However, the effectiveness of these institutions has largely shifted to European nations, while Eastern nations have almost continuously fought wars. This generates an impression that the East is merely a battleground for the West to test their weaponry and prowess, ultimately gaining control and benefiting from local natural resources.

Another offshoot of wars is human displacement, which further exacerbates misery and poverty, as people with meager resources sink further into despair.

The endless cycle of wars and consequent misery and poverty has never ceased and has reduced many prosperous nations to rubble. Recent examples include Libya, Egypt, Syria, Palestine, Afghanistan, and many others. India and Pakistan in South Asia have fought four to five wars over the conflict of Kashmir and the fluid borders left undecided by the former colonizing power. Both India and Pakistan have waged these wars at the cost of their national progress. Above all, these nations often adopt a subservient attitude to win the support of Western nations for technology and the latest war machines. The resources that could be spent on the socio-political uplift of the masses are wasted on these wars. Thus, wars and trade have become the new weapons and tools to maintain hegemonic control, leading to a modern form of colonization that persists under a different guise.

In addition to wars, there is a new mantra being touted by the Americans: trade instead of war, which appears to be an impressive idea for stabilizing human civilization. However, on the other hand, Americans are selling war machines and weapons worth billions of dollars to wealthy and unhealthy nations around the world. Won’t the accumulation of such a vast quantity of war machines tempt hegemonic regimes to impose their will upon less powerful neighbors? If trade is the goal, weapons and war technology should not take precedence over the development of peace-promoting trade. If trade is also linked to power construction and shifting, wars will inevitably persist for an extended period. Instead of selling weapons for conflict, resources should be devoted to protecting trade routes and markets to achieve the true benefits of globalization. If such a safe arrangement is established, humanity will be better able to survive, as every nation has specific resources available to them, and surpluses can be shared with nations that lack those resources. Furthermore, our attention and energies must be redirected towards technologies that enhance health, longevity, and prosperity for every nation. Western developed nations can also find redemption from imperialist guilt by sharing technological advancements with less developed nations, particularly in the areas of environmental control and safety. Humanity is already facing ecological crises that can be addressed by redirecting resources and technology from waging war to combat environmental damage.

The time has come for the East to heed the progress of its people and resolve disputes through mediation and dialogue, thereby saving itself from modern colonization.

The writer is a professor of English at Government Emerson University, Multan. He can be reached at zeadogar@ hotmail.com and Tweets @Profzee