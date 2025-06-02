Finmin hails Ipsos surge in public confidence as ‘economy rebounds’

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Sunday hailed the results of the Ipsos Consumer Confidence Survey for the second quarter of 2025, saying the findings reflected the government’s successful microeconomic strategy over the last 14 months.

The survey was conducted by Ipsos, a global market research firm that gathers insights on consumer behaviour, public opinion, and market trends. The firm uses methods like online polls, interviews, and focus groups across 89 countries.

A press release by the Ministry of Finance said today that Aurangzeb welcomed the survey findings, calling them a strong affirmation of the improving economic outlook and public sentiment across Pakistan.

“The survey reveals a significant surge in consumer confidence, with 42 per cent of Pakistanis now believing the country is heading in the right direction – the highest level recorded in six years,” the release said.

Perceptions of the economy being strong also reached their most favourable levels since August 2019. Notably, optimism had overtaken pessimism for the first time since consumer confidence tracking began, marking a key psychological shift among the population.

Aurangzeb noted that this data reflected the success of the government’s disciplined and targeted macroeconomic strategy implemented over the last 14 months.

“The stabilisation of key economic indicators – including the containment of inflation, strengthening of the exchange rate, rebuilding of foreign exchange reserves, and improved fiscal discipline – has created a foundation for renewed public trust and economic recovery,” the press release said.

He highlighted that consumer confidence in making major purchases and investments had doubled compared to the same period last year, indicating that households are beginning to feel more secure in their financial prospects.

Similarly, confidence in job security was now at its highest since 2019, a sign that labour market conditions were gradually stabilising in response to pro-growth policies and reforms.

Aurangzeb further pointed out that this upswing in confidence spanned across urban and rural areas, and was particularly evident among youth and women – demonstrating the broad-based nature of the economic turnaround.

He linked this optimism to sustained government efforts to create an enabling environment for private sector growth, boost exports, enhance social protection, and encourage financial inclusion.

The finance minister reaffirmed that the government remained committed to maintaining macroeconomic stability, accelerating structural reforms, and ensuring that economic growth translates into real and inclusive progress for all citizens, per the release.

“The findings of the Ipsos survey are a timely validation of Pakistan’s economic direction and a clear signal that the country is on a steady path toward recovery and resilience,” the press release quoted him as saying.

In April, Aurangzeb said Pakistan had reached a crucial juncture in its economic recovery and transformation.

While speaking at a conference, he highlighted key achievements, including a historic reduction in inflation to 0.7pc, the lowest in 60 years; foreign exchange reserves doubled; a 3pc currency appreciation; and a current account surplus exceeding $1bn in March.

Pakistan also witnessed a 44pc increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), a 24pc rise in IT exports, and record-high remittances projected at $38bn. Pakistan achieved a fiscal surplus for the first time in 24 years, with the highest primary surplus in two decades.