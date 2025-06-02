Global production of sustainable aviation fuel to reach 2m tonnes in 2025: IATA

Global sustainable aviation fuel production is expected to double to reach 2 million tonnes in 2025 compared to the previous year, according to the International Air Transport Association. In a press statement issued during IATA’s Annual General Meeting, Director General Willie Walsh noted that the projected 2 million tonnes of SAF will account for just 0.7 percent of total fuel consumption this year. The use of SAF has been increasingly prominent in recent years, as most countries have set stipulated targets to achieve net zero as part of their energy transition efforts. “While it is encouraging that SAF production is expected to double to 2 million tonnes in 2025, that is just 0.7 percent of aviation’s total fuel needs,” said Walsh.