Multan Excise Dept achieves 90pc target

The Excise and Taxation Department Multan division has achieved 90 per cent of its annual revenue target for the fiscal year 2024-25 by the end of May 2025. According to Director Excise and Taxation Multan Division Iftikhar Ahmad Bhalli, the department collected Rs. 3.25 billion out of the Rs. 3.60 billion target. He shared these details while speaking to the media at his office, where Deputy Director Khalid Hussain Kasuri was also present. Bhalli highlighted that motor vehicle tax recovery was particularly impressive, reaching Rs. 1.78 billion against a target of Rs. 1.54 billion. This amounts to 115 percent of the goal. Multan District alone achieved 120 percent of its motor tax target and secured second position in Punjab in this category. Property tax recovery stood at Rs. 1.20 billion out of a Rs. 1.72 billion target, achieving nearly 70 percent. In terms of other categories, the excise fee collection was Rs. 108.6 million against the target of Rs. 109 million, reflecting a 100 percent achievement.