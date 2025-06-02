New center positions KSA for advanced manufacturing leadership

The global industrial sector is witnessing a radical transformation toward adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, prompting countries to reconsider traditional manufacturing methods and adopt smart solutions that include automation, artificial intelligence, robotics, and data-driven systems to improve production efficiency and reduce operational costs.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom is not only keeping pace with the global industrial transformation but also aims to lead it through strategic initiatives and specialized programs that promote smart industry practices and accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies.

This will enhance the competitiveness of Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector both regionally and globally, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Strategy to position the Kingdom as a leading industrial power, one that supports global supply chains and exports high-tech products globally.

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources is undertaking this ambitious transformation by establishing an integrated and comprehensive national system to enhance advanced manufacturing, according to SPA.

It has launched the Advanced Manufacturing and Production Center, which brings together all programs and initiatives that enable the adoption of modern manufacturing technologies and stimulate smart and innovative industrial solutions.

This initiative is in cooperation with various government entities related to the technology, research, and innovation sectors and in partnership with several global leaders in industrial technology.

The efforts under the Advanced Manufacturing and Production Center include the Future Factories Program Initiative, the Industrial Beacons Program, the Accelerated Manufacturing Program, the Capability Centers Network, and the Operational Excellence Program, reported SPA.

These initiatives collectively support the center’s vision of becoming a unified national platform that accelerates the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies. They also serve as a bridge to help local manufacturers access cutting-edge solutions that improve efficiency, enhance quality, and reduce costs across the industrial sector.

The center aims to boost productivity and competitiveness in the manufacturing sector by localizing advanced and sustainable technologies, creating an attractive environment for industrial investment, and supporting skill development through its Capability Centers Network. It also offers experiential learning opportunities and provides advisory services to help industrial establishments adopt advanced manufacturing practices. The efforts of the ministry are aligned with several government entities that support the center’s vision and objectives.

In 2022, the ministry launched the Future Factories initiative to support the smart transformation journey of industrial establishments, aiming to automate 4,000 Saudi factories and increase their production efficiency, reduce reliance on unskilled labor, and promote the adoption of advanced industrial solutions and practices.

The initiative offers numerous incentives and enablers to support the digital transformation of national factories, including financing solutions, consulting services, and the development and qualification of human resources to leverage the latest manufacturing technologies.

It also helps industrial establishments assess their technological maturity and develop transformation plans to adopt operational excellence practices and advanced manufacturing solutions, including AI, robotics, the Internet of Things, and big data analytics.