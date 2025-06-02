‘Balochistan, KP remain epicentres as Pakistan records 85 attacks in May’

Despite heightened military tensions with India in May, Pakistan witnessed only a marginal uptick in insurgent violence, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based independent think tank.

The monthly security assessment issued by PICSS recorded 85 terrorist attacks across the country in May-slightly higher than April’s tally of 81. These incidents resulted in 113 fatalities, including 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 terrorists, and four peace committee members. The number of injured rose to 182, with 130 civilians, 47 security personnel, four terrorists, and one peace committee member among the wounded.

The figures represent a five per cent rise in terrorist attacks compared to April. Of particular concern was the 73 per cent increase in fatalities among security personnel, as well as a dramatic 145 per cent surge in civilian injuries-from 53 in April to 130 in May. Conversely, injuries among security personnel fell by 20 per cent.

Security operations during the month resulted in the deaths of 59 terrorists, while five security personnel lost their lives in the line of duty. Seven security personnel and five terrorists were injured in these operations, which also led to the arrest of 52 terrorists. The month marked the first time since October 2024 that terrorist deaths were recorded in double digits (65), a significant decline from the 203 insurgent fatalities reported in April.

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) continued to bear the brunt of violence, accounting for 82 of the 85 reported attacks.

Balochistan remained the most volatile region with 35 terrorist attacks, resulting in 51 deaths-including 30 civilians, 18 security personnel, and three extremists. One hundred people were injured, of whom 94 were civilians. Militants also abducted nine individuals in the province. Among the most tragic incidents was a blast targeting an Army Public School bus in Khuzdar, which claimed the lives of eight children (mostly girls) and two staff members, while injuring 35 others.

In the merged tribal districts of K-P, 22 attacks led to 45 fatalities, including 23 security personnel, 12 civilians, six insurgents, and four peace committee members. The region also saw 58 injuries, including 30 security personnel.

Read more: Indian-sponsored terrorists attack Surab market in Balochistan Mainland K-P (excluding the tribal districts) witnessed 25 insurgent attacks, resulting in 14 deaths, including 10 security personnel and two each of civilians and terrorists. Twenty-four people were injured.

In Sindh, three attacks were recorded, causing the deaths of two civilians and one security official.

No terrorist attacks were reported in Punjab, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), or Gilgit-Baltistan. However, Punjab recorded the highest number of arrests, with 39 suspected radical elements detained during intelligence-based operations. In AJK, a raid in Rawalakot led to the killing of four alleged insurgents said to be affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.