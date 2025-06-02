Bilawal-led delegation in US to counter Indian narrative

bilawal-bhutto-zardari-1200x685Former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has arrived in New York at the helm of a high-level parliamentary delegation.

This visit marks the commencement of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach following recent escalations with India.

The delegation, comprising senior political figures including Hina Rabbani Khar, Dr Musadik Malik, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Bushra Anjum Butt, Tehmina Janjua, and Jalil Abbas Jilani, aims to present Pakistan’s perspective on the recent military confrontation with India and counter New Delhi’s narrative on the conflict.

During their stay in New York until June 2, the delegation is scheduled to meet United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and the President of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang.

They will also brief members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and engage with the UN Correspondents Association.

Following their engagements in New York, the delegation will proceed to Washington, DC, on June 3, where they plan to meet US officials, including members of Congress and representatives from think tanks, to discuss bilateral relations and regional security concerns.

This diplomatic initiative follows a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan on May 10, brokered with the assistance of the United States, after a period of heightened military tensions.

The Pakistani delegation’s visit underscores Islamabad’s commitment to peaceful resolution and proactive engagement with international stakeholders.

The delegation’s itinerary also includes plans to visit European capitals to further articulate Pakistan’s position on the regional situation and strengthen diplomatic ties.

This concerted diplomatic effort reflects Pakistan’s strategy to address regional challenges through dialogue and international cooperation.