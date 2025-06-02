PML-N leads vote count in Sialkot by-poll as PTI cries foul

The Pakistan Muslim League was leading the vote count in PP-52 by-election held on Sunday.

According to unofficial reports, PML-N’s Hina Arshad Warraich was leading with 69,316 votes against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidate Fakhir Nishat Ghumman.

Speaking to the media, Hina said credited Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz fir her “victory”. She said that people have chosen her for their service.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accused Punjab Police of facilitating violence and voter suppression during the PP-52 by-election in Sialkot.

In a press conference held in Islamabad, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram strongly condemned what he described as widespread interference and intimidation throughout the polling process.

Sheikh Waqas claimed that despite large crowds at PTI rallies, party agents and supporters were forcibly removed from polling stations. He alleged that workers from the ruling party were seen openly stamping ballots while police looked on without intervention. “Police backed the thuggery happening in Sialkot. Our people were beaten and thrown out of polling station 37,” he stated.

He further asserted that PTI had effectively won the by-election, but deliberate efforts were made to undermine the party’s mandate. Sheikh Waqas also questioned the continued role of the Chief Election Commissioner, whose term he claimed had ended, and criticized the lack of oversight during the election. “There was no check and balance throughout the polling process,” he added.

The PTI leader also voiced frustration over the Election Commission’s helplines, claiming they remained unresponsive throughout the day. Addressing law enforcement directly, he said, “Instead of protecting voters, you became part of the violence – we strongly condemn this lawlessness.”

Separately, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza also raised concerns over the integrity of the election. He cited serious irregularities at several polling stations, including Mitran Wali, and said the events had exposed “many faces.” Murtaza added that PPP was gaining ground once again in Punjab.

Despite the allegations, both PTI and PPP reported strong voter turnout in their favor. However, accusations of rigging and intimidation have raised serious questions about the transparency and fairness of the by-election.