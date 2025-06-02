Transforming Punjab into model province top priority: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that her government’s top priority is to transform Punjab into a model province by serving its people with dignity. The CM expressed these views during a meeting with MPAs Muhammad Ahmed Khan Leghari and Naeem Akhtar Khan Bhabha, here on Sunday. They also discussed progress on ongoing welfare initiatives, development priorities, and the resolution of public issues in their constituencies.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasised that the education and economic empowerment of youth remain her top priorities. “We aim to ensure that the benefits of development reach every segment of society,” she added.

The MPAs commended the Chief Minister’s transparent governance and rapid implementation of transformative welfare projects.

“In a short span of time, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has won the hearts of the people through her visionary and inclusive initiatives,” they remarked.

They praised flagship projects such as the Kisan Card, Minority Card, Ration Card, Himmat Card, and Education Card as pioneering efforts toward inclusive development.

The MPAs also acknowledged her special focus on youth empowerment through Honahar Scholarships, the laptop distribution initiative, and the e-bike scheme.

MPA Naeem Akhtar Khan Bhabha expressed gratitude for the launch of the Multan-Vehari Road construction and expansion project. In response to his request, the Chief Minister directed authorities to start academic sessions at the Girls College in Vehari after the summer break and assigned Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat to oversee the process.

Similarly, on the request of MPA Muhammad Ahmed Khan Leghari, CM Maryam Nawaz instructed relevant departments to initiate a water supply scheme for Fort Monroe to address the local population’s needs.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the unconditional love, sacrifices, and unwavering support of parents, calling them “a cool shade in the harsh sunlight of life.”

In her message on Global Day for Parents, the CM described parental love as the most valuable asset in her life, saying, “The selfless love of parents is a blessing that shapes our character and supports us through every phase of life. Their obedience is not just a moral obligation but a command from Allah Almighty, a Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and a cornerstone of our Eastern cultural values.”