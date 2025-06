Mohammad Haris hit an unbeaten ton as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the third and final game of the PAK vs BAN T20I series at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. Chasing 197, Pakistan achieved the target in 17.1 overs, with seven wickets in hand and 16 balls to spare. With the victory in the final game, Pakistan completed a dominant 3-0 clean sweep in the three-match T20I series.