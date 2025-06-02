Punjab govt bans temporary mechanical rides on eve of Eidul Azha

The Punjab home department has banned the operation of temporary mechanical rides installed during Eidul Azha holidays, fairs, festivals and other seasonal events for a short period of time at any location of the province, according to a notification issued on Sunday.

In the past, several accidents have been reported due to malfunctioning and falling mechanical rides, resulting in the loss of lives, including children, and injuries to several other riders. Such incidents were reported at amusement and water parks in different cities, including Lahore and Multan, in the province.

Mechanical ride accidents are generally reported during Eid holidays or Christmas holidays, as more families visit amusement parks with their children to enjoy the rides.

A notification issued today by the Punjab home department said that temporary mechanical rides typically setup or installed during Eidul Azha holidays, fairs, festivals, and other seasonal events for a short period of time “shall not to be allowed to operate at any location of Punjab on the eve of Eidul Azha 2025.”

However, mechanical rides installed on a permanent basis at different amusement parks, theme parks and play areas “will be allowed to operate, subject to the provision of a fitness certificate by the owners/operators of mechanical rides.

The owners/operators must verify to their respective deputy commissioners “that each ride has undergone the necessary safety inspections and meets all regulatory standards for the safety/ protection of public.”

A similar ban was imposed during Eidul Fitr holidays earlier this year.

Eidul Azha will be observed on Saturday, June 7. The announcement was made by Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, chairman of the committee, following a meeting held in Islamabad to assess moon-sighting reports.