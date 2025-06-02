Import of giraffes, rhinos, hippos for Lahore zoo delayed over quarantine issues

The Punjab Wildlife Department faces yet another hurdle in its animal import plans as the Animal Quarantine Department has withheld clearance for the import of giraffes, rhinos, and hippos from South Africa.

The ambitious initiative to bring in large exotic animals for Lahore Zoo and Safari Park has now been delayed indefinitely, following a similar suspension of the elephant import project.

Punjab Wildlife officials remain hopeful, however, that the situation will be resolved soon, enabling the arrival of the animals as part of the ongoing revamping of Lahore’s zoological facilities.

Several birds and animals have already been procured both domestically and internationally for Lahore Zoo and Safari Park.

However, the import of major species – including 12 giraffes (nine for the Safari and three for the Zoo), three rhinos (one for the Zoo and a pair for the Safari), and one male hippopotamus for the Zoo – has been delayed.

According to Mudassar Hassan, Director of the Revamping Project, while the federal Ministry of Climate Change has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the import of several species including giraffes, rhinos, hippos, nyala antelopes, and zebras – excluding elephants – the Animal Quarantine Department has yet to grant final approval due to concerns over disease risk.

Officials from the Animal Quarantine Department told the media that health certificates for the animals being imported from South Africa are currently under review to ensure compliance with Pakistan’s import regulations.

“If the existing health certificates do not meet the required standards, we will seek additional verification from the importers,” an official said. “This is a purely procedural matter, intended to ensure that no foreign disease enters the country.”

The department is particularly cautious about the presence of the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) virus in several African countries, including South Africa. While this strain is not currently present in Pakistan, officials fear that its introduction could pose a serious threat to the local livestock industry.

Sources confirm that a temporary ban has been placed on the import of giraffes, rhinos, hippos, and other large animals from South Africa as a precautionary measure due to the FMD risk.

The Quarantine Department has advised Punjab Wildlife to explore alternative countries for animal procurement, preferably those free from the FMD virus.

However, Mudassar Hassan pointed out that this suggestion is difficult to implement. “These species are either not available in other countries or are not surplus,” he said. “Moreover, only South Africa has the cargo aircraft infrastructure needed for transporting such large animals.”

He added that the Wildlife Department has proposed a quarantine plan under which the animals will undergo initial quarantine in South Africa, followed by another 15- to 30-day quarantine period upon arrival in Pakistan.

“Furthermore, the specific strain of FMD virus being cited has never been reported in rhinos or hippos,” he stated. “It is also important to note that these animals will be housed in zoos and safari parks, not in proximity to livestock.”

While the positions of Punjab Wildlife and the Animal Quarantine Department differ, WWF Pakistan’s representative, Dr. Uzma Khan highlighted another important issue – the source of the animals. “We should import animals from zoos, not directly from the wild,” she said. “It is difficult to confirm whether imported animals are wild-caught or captive-bred, especially in African countries.”

Dr. Khan emphasized the importance of following legal and ethical protocols. “It is preferable to procure animals from zoos, safari parks, or certified breeding farms in FMD-free countries, as these animals adapt better to captivity,” she said. “In contrast, wild-caught animals often suffer stress and illness when confined.”

Another critical concern is the fiscal timeline. If the animals are not imported within the current financial year, the funds allocated for the project will lapse under public finance regulations.

However, Project Director Mudassar Hassan remains optimistic that the imports will proceed in time. “Discussions are underway to extend the import deadline,” he said. “I can’t say anything definitive yet, but we expect to deliver good news to the public very soon.”

Launched in 2023 under the caretaker government, the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park Revamping Project was allocated nearly Rs. 5 billion.

The success of the animal imports is seen as a crucial milestone in the project’s progress.