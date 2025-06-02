Marriyum pans PTI for crying foul over alleged rigging in Sialkot by-poll

Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb grilled the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for crying foul over the alleged rigging in PP-52 by-election being held in Sialkot.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the PML-N leader said that the PTI’s circus is back.

“Same old script, lies, drama, and non-stop whining. When you have no results to show, you cry louder,” said the PML-N leader in her social media post.

“Defeat looking desperate. Screaming like sore losers because they are sore losers. No plan, no shame, just non stop propaganda as always,” Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

According to the Election Commission’s schedule, polling continued without interruption from 8:00am to 5:00pm. Vote counting has now begun.

Stringent security measures have been put in place to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

A tough contest is being expected between PML-N’s Hina Arshad Warraich and independent candidate Fakhar Ghumman, while PPP’s Raheel Kamran Cheema and TLP’s Chaudhry Shafqat are also in the running.

There are 296,563 registered voters in the constituency. Out of 185 polling stations, 11 have been declared highly sensitive, prompting heightened security deployment.

The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MPA Chaudhry Arshad Warraich.