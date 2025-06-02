Nawaz Sharif leaves for London

PML-N chief and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has left for London on Sunday. Nawaz Sharif left for the old terminal of Allama Iqbal International Airport from Jati Umra.

According to PML-N official sources, Nawaz Sharif left Lahore for London by a special plane.

His stay in London will last for about two weeks. He will also undergo a routine medical examination.

He will also celebrate Eid-ul-Adha in London. His medical examination was scheduled, but he returned home due to tension between Pakistan and India.